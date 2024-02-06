Jim W. Menz Sr., 71, of Perryville, formerly of Bourbonnais, Illinois, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, surrounded by family, at his home.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Cape County Cowboy Church, 220 Orchid Lane, Oak Ridge.

The Rev. Jim Matthews will conduct the funeral at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the church.