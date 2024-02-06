All sections
ObituariesOctober 13, 2024

Jim Menz

Jim W. Menz Sr., 71, of Perryville, passed away on Oct. 11, 2024. Services will be held in Oak Ridge, MO, and Kankakee, IL. Visitation and funeral details inside.

story image illustation

Jim W. Menz Sr., 71, of Perryville, formerly of Bourbonnais, Illinois, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, surrounded by family, at his home.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Cape County Cowboy Church, 220 Orchid Lane, Oak Ridge.

The Rev. Jim Matthews will conduct the funeral at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the church.

The arrangements are under the direction of McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

Additional services will be visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 E IL-17, Kankakee, Illinois.

Immediately following, the Rev. Mike Seed will conduct a graveside committal service at All Saints Cemetery, 1839 W. State Rt. 102, Bourbonnais, Illinois.

