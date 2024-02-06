Jim W. Menz Sr., 71, of Perryville, formerly of Bourbonnais, Illinois, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, surrounded by family, at his home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Cape County Cowboy Church, 220 Orchid Lane, Oak Ridge.
The Rev. Jim Matthews will conduct the funeral at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the church.
The arrangements are under the direction of McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Additional services will be visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 E IL-17, Kankakee, Illinois.
Immediately following, the Rev. Mike Seed will conduct a graveside committal service at All Saints Cemetery, 1839 W. State Rt. 102, Bourbonnais, Illinois.
