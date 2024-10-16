PERRYVILLE — Jim W. Menz Sr., 71, of Perryville, formerly of Bourbonnais, Illinois, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, surrounded by family, at his home.
Visitation was Monday, Oct. 14, at Cape County Cowboy Church, 220 Orchid Lane, Oak Ridge.
The Rev. Jim Matthews conducted the funeral Monday, Oct. 14, at the church.
The arrangements were under the direction of McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
An additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 E. IL-17, Kankakee, Illinois.
Immediately following, the Rev. Mike Seed will conduct a graveside committal service at All Saints Cemetery, 1839 W. State Rt. 102, Bourbonnais.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.