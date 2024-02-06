All sections
ObituariesFebruary 17, 2025

Jerry McDowell

Jerry Lynn McDowell, 85, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

He was born Jan. 8, 1940 in Slagle, West Virginia, to Richard and Elizabeth Corron McDowell. He and Judith D. Hoskinson were married April 25, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio.

He was a lawyer and practiced in Ohio, Maine, Illinois and Texas.

Jeerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. After moving to Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks became his favorite team.

He was a member of Centenary Global Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, Texas Bar Association and Grand Lodge of Texas.

Survivors include his wife, Judy McDowell of Cape Girardeau; two sons, Sean (Julia) McDowell of Black Zion, Mississippi, and Matt (Jamie) McDowell of Cape Girardeau; and four grandchildren, D.J. McDowell, Maddy McDowell and Kaylee McDowell, all of Cape Girardeau, and Eliza Lee McDowell of Black Zion.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Mercy Hospital Southeast for all the love and care shown to Jerry.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of their choice.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

