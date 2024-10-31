Jerry Hosmer

POPLAR BLUFF — Jerry Martin Hosmer, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at home in Poplar Bluff.

Son of Warren Jerome and Frieda Louise Hyde Hosmer, Jerry was born April 30, 1944, in Hornersville.

He graduated from Hornersville High School as valedictorian in 1963. He enrolled in the University of Missouri in Columbia the following fall. He graduated from Mizzou in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967. He did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood before serving his country in Thailand, teaching the children of U.S. military personnel.

After the Army, Jerry worked in industry and continued teaching. He began teaching at Poplar Bluff High School in 1989. He earned his master’s degree in education from Southwest Baptist University in 2000. In the 2000s, he started teaching chemistry at Three Rivers Community College. He taught chemistry at Poplar Bluff until he retired in 2012. He was an adjunct professor at TRCC until 2023.

Jerry’s daughter, Whitney, shared his love of music, and together they enjoyed going to countless concerts over the years. Jerry hardly ever missed one of his granddaughter Addison’s basketball games, other sports or school events.