Jerry Hosmer

POPLAR BLUFF — Jerry Martin Hosmer, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at home in Poplar Bluff.
Son of Warren Jerome and Frieda Louise Hyde Hosmer, Jerry was born April 30, 1944, in Hornersville.
He graduated from Hornersville High School as valedictorian in 1963. He enrolled in the University of Missouri in Columbia the following fall. He graduated from Mizzou in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967. He did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood before serving his country in Thailand, teaching the children of U.S. military personnel.
After the Army, Jerry worked in industry and continued teaching. He began teaching at Poplar Bluff High School in 1989. He earned his master’s degree in education from Southwest Baptist University in 2000. In the 2000s, he started teaching chemistry at Three Rivers Community College. He taught chemistry at Poplar Bluff until he retired in 2012. He was an adjunct professor at TRCC until 2023.
Jerry’s daughter, Whitney, shared his love of music, and together they enjoyed going to countless concerts over the years. Jerry hardly ever missed one of his granddaughter Addison’s basketball games, other sports or school events.
Music was his passion. Jerry bought his first 45 rpm record in 1962, and it’s still part of his extensive music collection! He was also an avid reader and enjoyed photography.
His love for Mizzou continued after he graduated. He was a lifetime member of the Alumni Association and watched the Tigers football and basketball teams. He was also a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Jerry was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son. He is survived by his daughter, Whitney Hosmer Tate, his son-in-law, Ryan Tate, and his granddaughter Addison Tate; his sisters, Molly Kennett and Debbie Austin; his nephew, John Austin, and niece, Jennifer Austin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Flowers may be sent to Ford and Sons on Mount Auburn Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Jerry Hosmer Chemistry Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to the family as the scholarship fund is still in the process of being set up.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.