Jerry Henson

PARKVILLE – Jerry Lloyd Henson, devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and dedicated community leader of Parkville passed away Friday, March 14, 2025, at the age of 83. He was born Oct. 25, 1941, in Jackson.

Jerry was married to the love of his life, Sammie Statler Henson, for 60 wonderful years, raising two daughters, Sindie and Merry, in a warm and joyful home. Their family expanded with the arrival of grandchildren Matt, Lena and Katie, who brought immense joy to Jerry's life as he watched them grow and thrive.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sammie; their daughters, Sindie (Ken) Henson-Pugsley and Merry Eskew; grandchildren, Matt (Jill), Lena and Katie; sister, Nancy Henson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Preceding Jerry in death were his parents, Robert Lloyd and Hazel Viola Bark) Henson, and sister Joyce Elaine Henson Kinder.

A lifelong passion for coin collecting was sparked by Jerry’s grandfather, Oscar Odell Henson, who gifted him a Booker T. Washington silver dollar. This led to a lifelong pursuit of "savers" in loose change, which he encouraged others to join. He learned the value of hard work early on, selling newspapers and cosmetics door-to-door in the 1950s. He loved to tell his children and grandchildren of being able to earn enough to go to the movies for 15 cents, including snacks!

After high school, Jerry pursued higher education while working to support himself financially. In 1964, he was drafted into the U.S. Army as an artilleryman. During his first leave in December, he and Sammie were married, marking the beginning of their life together. Jerry served with distinction from 1964 to 1966 and was proud to have served his country with honor.

Upon his return to civilian life, Jerry earned a degree in business from Southeast Missouri State University, before going on to earn an master of business administration from the University of Missouri — Mizzou. This set him on a path to a long and distinguished career in human resources, where he worked for many organizations and was proud to have helped countless individuals in their lives and careers.