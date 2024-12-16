Jerry Childers

Jerry Arnold Childers passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at the age of 73. He was known to many for his infectious smile and big laugh.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy and Army. He completed two tours in Vietnam. In the Navy, he served on the USS Schofield DEG-3. His time in the Army was spent as a crew chief flying Huey helicopters. Huey helicopters were something he loved beyond his service in the military. He talked about them all the time and was able to share that love with his daughter at a special event at the National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

Jerry married the love of his life, Shirley Childers, on March 19, 1988. They enjoyed dancing, camping and traveling, and you could always find them at the local coffee shop visiting with friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Childers; his parents, Edward and Joy Childers; five brothers and three sisters.

Loving survivors include his three children, Lisa (Brian) Burger, Charlie (Kim) Hinkle and Douglas (Janie) Hinkle; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.