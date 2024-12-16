All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 16, 2024

Jerry Childers

Jerry Arnold Childers, a beloved Navy and Army veteran, passed away at 73. Known for his infectious smile, he leaves behind a legacy of service, family and cherished memories. Funeral services on Dec. 19.

Jerry Childers
Jerry Childers

Jerry Arnold Childers passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at the age of 73. He was known to many for his infectious smile and big laugh.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy and Army. He completed two tours in Vietnam. In the Navy, he served on the USS Schofield DEG-3. His time in the Army was spent as a crew chief flying Huey helicopters. Huey helicopters were something he loved beyond his service in the military. He talked about them all the time and was able to share that love with his daughter at a special event at the National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

Jerry married the love of his life, Shirley Childers, on March 19, 1988. They enjoyed dancing, camping and traveling, and you could always find them at the local coffee shop visiting with friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Childers; his parents, Edward and Joy Childers; five brothers and three sisters.

Loving survivors include his three children, Lisa (Brian) Burger, Charlie (Kim) Hinkle and Douglas (Janie) Hinkle; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

Funeral will then be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. Interment, with full military services, will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesDec. 16
Reta Lundstrom
ObituariesDec. 16
Donald Talley
ObituariesDec. 16
Erma Weber
ObituariesDec. 16
Kenny Schirmer

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Betty Hester
ObituariesDec. 16
Betty Hester
Juanita Bolen
ObituariesDec. 16
Juanita Bolen
Gay Spane
ObituariesDec. 16
Gay Spane
Shirley Patterson
ObituariesDec. 16
Shirley Patterson
Darlene Younce
ObituariesDec. 16
Darlene Younce
Catherine Kuehle
ObituariesDec. 14
Catherine Kuehle
Norma Reddick
ObituariesDec. 14
Norma Reddick
Donald Talley
ObituariesDec. 14
Donald Talley
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy