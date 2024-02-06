Jerry Arnold

Jerry Wayne Arnold, 82, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born May 16, 1942, in Aid to William Arnold and Beatrice Taylor.
He served in the Navy for several years.
He was a faithful man of God, a loving and caring dad and grandad. He gave selflessly and loved generously. He was always there when you needed him. While a little stubborn and a little ornery, he had the softest heart and could always make you laugh.
Survivors include three daughters, Valerie (Gregg) Winingar, Dawn Arnold and Sarah (Scott) Enderle; three brothers, Jim (Elizabeth) Arnold, Jeff (Sherri) Sutton and Listen Arnold; five sisters, Jo Ellen (David) Nicholson, Donna Sutton, Katie (Jack) Arwood, Mary Ellen Arnold and Verna Hildebrand; aunt, Connie Thomas; five grandchildren, Michael (Olivia) Arnold, William and Samuel Winingar, Gwenyth Speight and Charli Enderle; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Arnold.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Ford and Son Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with full military honors starting at 6:30 p.m. A short memorial service will follow at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Birthright, 2633 Hopper Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
