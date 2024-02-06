Jerry Arnold

Jerry Wayne Arnold, 82, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was born May 16, 1942, in Aid to William Arnold and Beatrice Taylor.

He served in the Navy for several years.

He was a faithful man of God, a loving and caring dad and grandad. He gave selflessly and loved generously. He was always there when you needed him. While a little stubborn and a little ornery, he had the softest heart and could always make you laugh.