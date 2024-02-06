Jennifer Seabaugh, 73, of Millersville passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at her home.
She was born April 6, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of Richard and Dorothy Abernathy Singleton. She and John G. Seabaugh were married on June 27, 1970.
Loving survivors include her husband, John G. Seabaugh of Millersville; two sons, Garrett (Amber) Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau and Richard (Ashley) Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau; a daughter, Leslie Seabaugh of Perryville; seven grandchildren; and two sisters, Cindy (Curtis) Grenz of Cape Girardeau and Nancy (Rob) Case of Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
There will be no services.
Cremation arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Jennifer's obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
