All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 3, 2025

Jennifer Seabaugh

Jennifer Seabaugh, 73, of Millersville passed away Jan. 31, 2025. She leaves behind her husband, John; three children and seven grandchildren. No services will be held; cremation by McCombs Funeral Home.

Jennifer Seabaugh
Jennifer Seabaugh

Jennifer Seabaugh, 73, of Millersville passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at her home.

She was born April 6, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of Richard and Dorothy Abernathy Singleton. She and John G. Seabaugh were married on June 27, 1970.

Loving survivors include her husband, John G. Seabaugh of Millersville; two sons, Garrett (Amber) Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau and Richard (Ashley) Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau; a daughter, Leslie Seabaugh of Perryville; seven grandchildren; and two sisters, Cindy (Curtis) Grenz of Cape Girardeau and Nancy (Rob) Case of Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There will be no services.

Cremation arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Jennifer's obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 3
Billye Clare
ObituariesFeb. 3
Melva Baker
ObituariesFeb. 3
Daniel Brown
ObituariesFeb. 3
Isaiah Rose

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Carol Enderle
ObituariesFeb. 3
Carol Enderle
Robert Moore
ObituariesFeb. 3
Robert Moore
Michael Clifton
ObituariesFeb. 3
Michael Clifton
Donald Cathcart
ObituariesFeb. 2
Donald Cathcart
Joyce Dunn
ObituariesFeb. 2
Joyce Dunn
Robert Clifton
ObituariesFeb. 1
Robert Clifton
Roger Dykes
ObituariesFeb. 1
Roger Dykes
Kenneth Geringer
ObituariesFeb. 1
Kenneth Geringer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy