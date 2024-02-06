BENTON – Jeffery Riley, son of Dean and Doris Long Riley, was born July 4, 1960, in Wyatt and departed his life Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau at the age of 64.

He was a self-employed carpenter almost his entire life and was the owner and operator of Riley Construction. Jeff loved to help others bring their dreams and visions to reality with his carpentry skills.

On Jan. 6, 1979, he was united in marriage to Beverly Robert in Benton. She survives of the home in Benton.

Along with his wife, survivors include two daughters, Audrey (David) McCrite of Cape Girardeau and Bridgett (Todd) Shelby of Scott City; two granddaughters, Jasmine Brown and Nora Shelby; one great-granddaughter, Aria Jackson; two sisters, Debbie (Mike) Glastetter of New Hamburg and Pam (Larry) Gates of Benton; three brothers, Mike (Gail) Riley and Don (Geri) Riley, both of Blodgett, and Greg (Rhonda) Riley of New Hamburg; brother-in-law, David (Carla) Robert of Benton; sister-in-law, Gaynel (Chris) Kielhofner of Oran; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Robert of Benton; and other relatives and friends.