Jeannine Owens, 83, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at her home.

She was born Jan. 8, 1941, in Cape Girardeau to Frank and Leona Beeson Willis.

She and Ronald Owens were married May 27, 1961, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death July 7, 2006.

Jeannine was a 1958 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a lifelong member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish.

She retired from JCPenney after 30-plus years.

She loved her cats, enjoyed working puzzles, playing games with her family (Farkel and Tripoly being her favorites), watching soap operas and playing water volleyball at Healthpoint. She was also a huge Elvis fan, as anyone who knew her could attest.