Jeannine Owens, 83, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at her home.
She was born Jan. 8, 1941, in Cape Girardeau to Frank and Leona Beeson Willis.
She and Ronald Owens were married May 27, 1961, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death July 7, 2006.
Jeannine was a 1958 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a lifelong member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish.
She retired from JCPenney after 30-plus years.
She loved her cats, enjoyed working puzzles, playing games with her family (Farkel and Tripoly being her favorites), watching soap operas and playing water volleyball at Healthpoint. She was also a huge Elvis fan, as anyone who knew her could attest.
Jeannine was the matriarch of her family and will be missed immensely.
Survivors include daughters, Dana Kondrad of Manchester and Tracy Owens of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, who loved their Meemaw, Erin Sitz and Mars Sitz of St. Louis, Jared Sitz of Kelso, Kelsey (John Sackett) Kondrad of Chesterfield, Kory Kondrad of St. Louis, Austin Butler of Austin, Texas, and Reagan Butler of Manhattan, Kansas; and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Parker Sackett.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Rhonda Owens Sitz; sisters, Frankie Schott and Joann Reiker; infant brother, Honey Boy; and son-in-law, Jeff Kondrad.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Allan Saunders officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or St. Mary's Cathedral, 615 William St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.