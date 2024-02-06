NEW HAMBURG — Jean Ann Huff “Jeanne” Essner, 68, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home.

Born June 9, 1956, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of the late Vera Nell Stone Huff and the Rev. Dale Johnson Huff, she lived in Lutesville with her family until they moved to Benton in the 1960s when her father became pastor of Unity Baptist Church. She attended Kelly schools and received an associate’s degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 1987. She worked as a registered nurse for more than 30 years on the pediatrics floor at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She later worked at Grace Reliant Health Services and Crown Hospice in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston Convalescent Center, Delta South Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation and Bootheel Counseling Services in Sikeston before retiring in June 2021. A member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, she was also a member of St. Ann’s Sodality. She served as the first grade teacher of St. Lawrence’s Parish School of Religion for several years.

In her later years, being “Mimi” to her grandchildren took precedence. She enjoyed spending time with them, often caring for them on sick days, snow days, summer days, Sundays after church and everything in between. From her chicken and dumplings to spaghetti to hot chocolate, her kitchen was always open for the grandchildren, and Mimi was always serving up love. Through the years, she also enjoyed cheering on her children and grandchildren at their sporting events and other endeavors, and she truly was their biggest fan.

On July 14, 1972, in Benton, she married Timothy Marion Essner, who survives of the home.

In addition to her husband, survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Brian Ziegler of Kelso, Kari and James Wilhelm of Kelso and Leonna and Dean Heuring of New Hamburg; three brothers, Greg Huff of Benton, Stass Huff of Cape Girardeau and Rick Huff of Benton; her mother-in-law, Corona “Coonie” Essner of New Hamburg; brother-and-sister-in-law, Debbie and Kenny Essner of Dexter, Missouri; and sister-in-law, Carla Essner of New Hamburg; 10 grandchildren, Anne Ziegler of Fayette, Missouri, Addison Ziegler of Kelso, Emma Wilhelm of Benton, Ali Ziegler, Drake Wilhelm and Griffin Wilhelm of Kelso, Rolen Heuring of New Hamburg, Ellie Wilhelm, Elise Wilhelm and Ember Wilhelm of Kelso; one great-grandson, Baylor Morris of Fayette; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one infant son, Mark Anthony Essner; father-in-law, Leon Essner; stepmother, Dotty Wulfers Huff; and brother-in-law, Andrew Essner.