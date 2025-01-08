All sections
January 8, 2025

Jeanie Moore

Jeanie Moore

Jeanie Moore, 67, of Marble Hill passed away Jan. 6, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ford and Liley Funeral Home, with a funeral service following.



MARBLE HILL – Jeanie Moore, 67, of Marble Hill died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.

Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Matthews officiating. Burial will be at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

