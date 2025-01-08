MARBLE HILL – Jeanie Moore, 67, of Marble Hill died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.
Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Matthews officiating. Burial will be at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
