Jeanie Allgood, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 6, 1943, in Cape Girardeau to Hal and Elisabeth Penn Lehman.
Jeanie and Richard W. Allgood were married July 1, 1966, at Centenary Methodist Church.
She was a member of Centenary Methodist Church her entire life. She was a reading teacher for the Jackson School District for over 30 years. She was a member of the Girl Scouts, bridge clubs, PEO Chapter B.I. and Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Allgood; daughter, Anne (Toby) Hendrix of Cape Girardeau; son, Joseph (Leslie) Allgood of Cape Girardeau; six grandsons, Cameron Pyles, Blake (Jolie) Allgood, Joseph Allgood Jr., Cameron Hendrix, Taylor Hendrix and Toby Hendrix Jr.; great-grandchildren, Weston, Brooks and Wyatt; two sisters, Peggy Barringer and Lisa Huey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Burt Lehman.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at the church, with the Rev. Carl Palmer officiating. Burial will follow at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Centenary Methodist Church.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.