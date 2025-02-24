Jeanie Allgood, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 6, 1943, in Cape Girardeau to Hal and Elisabeth Penn Lehman.

Jeanie and Richard W. Allgood were married July 1, 1966, at Centenary Methodist Church.

She was a member of Centenary Methodist Church her entire life. She was a reading teacher for the Jackson School District for over 30 years. She was a member of the Girl Scouts, bridge clubs, PEO Chapter B.I. and Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Allgood; daughter, Anne (Toby) Hendrix of Cape Girardeau; son, Joseph (Leslie) Allgood of Cape Girardeau; six grandsons, Cameron Pyles, Blake (Jolie) Allgood, Joseph Allgood Jr., Cameron Hendrix, Taylor Hendrix and Toby Hendrix Jr.; great-grandchildren, Weston, Brooks and Wyatt; two sisters, Peggy Barringer and Lisa Huey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Burt Lehman.