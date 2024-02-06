Jean Mooney

CRYSTAL CITY – Alma "Jean" Brewer Mooney passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Crystal City, Missouri. She was 95.

She was born in Flint, Michigan, to Arthur and Alpha White Brewer. She and her family moved to Eminence, where they took over a hotel/restaurant. She graduated from Eminence High School and later attended Missouri State University, and obtained her bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Jean later taught at the one-room school house in Alley Springs and five years in Columbia. She then taught seventh- and eighth-grade reading and English and later fourth-grade at Woodland School in Marble Hill, where she retired after 26 years.

She married Jewell Woodrow Mooney on Sept. 3, 1949, in Pocahontas, Arkansas. They lived in Marble Hill for almost 73 years.

Jean and her husband were members of First Baptist Church in Marble Hill, where she taught Sunday school for many years.