Jean Mooney

CRYSTAL CITY – Alma "Jean" Brewer Mooney passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Crystal City, Missouri. She was 95.
She was born in Flint, Michigan, to Arthur and Alpha White Brewer. She and her family moved to Eminence, where they took over a hotel/restaurant. She graduated from Eminence High School and later attended Missouri State University, and obtained her bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Jean later taught at the one-room school house in Alley Springs and five years in Columbia. She then taught seventh- and eighth-grade reading and English and later fourth-grade at Woodland School in Marble Hill, where she retired after 26 years.
She married Jewell Woodrow Mooney on Sept. 3, 1949, in Pocahontas, Arkansas. They lived in Marble Hill for almost 73 years.
Jean and her husband were members of First Baptist Church in Marble Hill, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Tami (Rick) Jansen; a son-in-law, Alan Drake; grandsons, Eli Drake, Chris Stewart, Joseph and Matthew Jansen; a granddaughter, Bethany (Brendan) Jos; four great-grandsons; eight great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandsons; a great-grandchild due in May; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Brewer.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jewell; daughter, Teri; her parents; three brothers; two sisters and two sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.
Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the Rev. Andrew Green officiating. Burial will be at Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery in Marble Hill.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau or your local Parents As Teachers Program.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
