DANBURY, Conn. — Janis Ann Jefferson Jackson, 74, of Newtown, Connecticut, formerly of Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Connecticut.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Ford and Sons Sprigg Street Funeral Home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating.
Burial will be at New Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
