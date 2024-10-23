All sections
ObituariesOctober 25, 2024

Janis Ann Jefferson Jackson

Janis Ann Jefferson Jackson, 74, of Danbury and formerly Cape Girardeau, passed away on Oct. 22, 2024. Her funeral is set for Oct. 31 at Ford and Sons Sprigg Street Funeral Home.

story image illustation

DANBURY, Conn. — Janis Ann Jefferson Jackson, 74, of Newtown, Connecticut, formerly of Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Connecticut.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Ford and Sons Sprigg Street Funeral Home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating.

Burial will be at New Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

