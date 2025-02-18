Janet Killian

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Mary's of the Barrens Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Gerald Blessing officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.