ObituariesFebruary 18, 2025

Janet Killian

Janet Rose Killian, 84, of Perryville, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 16, 2025. Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Feb. 21-22 at Ford and Young Funeral Home and St. Mary's Church.

PERRYVILLE – Janet Rose Killian, 84, of Perryville died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at The Villas of Jackson in Jackson.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Mary's of the Barrens Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Gerald Blessing officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

