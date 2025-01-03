Jane Stephens

Jane Avolyn DeGuire Stephens, 105, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with a graveside service to follow.
Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
