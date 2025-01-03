All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Jane Stephens

Jane Avolyn DeGuire Stephens, 105, died Dec. 27, 2024. Services will be held Jan. 11 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home, followed by burial at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

story image illustation

Jane Avolyn DeGuire Stephens, 105, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with a graveside service to follow.

Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bobby Pierce
ObituariesJan. 3
Bobby Pierce
Loretta Goodin
ObituariesJan. 3
Loretta Goodin
Loyd Tipsword
ObituariesJan. 3
Loyd Tipsword
Norma Spies
ObituariesJan. 3
Norma Spies
Judith Gremaud
ObituariesJan. 2
Judith Gremaud
William Harshaw Jr.
ObituariesJan. 2
William Harshaw Jr.
Marilyn Sadler
ObituariesJan. 2
Marilyn Sadler
Gloria Wright
ObituariesJan. 2
Gloria Wright
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy