ObituariesDecember 24, 2024

Jane Klaus

Jane D. Klaus, 93, passed away on Dec. 24, in Cape Girardeau. Visitation and funeral services will be held in Jackson on Dec. 27 and 28, respectively, with burial at Russell Heights Cemetery.

story image illustation

Jane D. Klaus, 93, of Jackson died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson and from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28,at the church.

The burial will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

