Jane Klaus

Jane D. Klaus, 93, of Jackson died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson and from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28,at the church.
The burial will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
