ObituariesDecember 27, 2024

Jane Klaus

Jane D. Klaus, fondly known as "Grandma Jane", passed away at 93, leaving behind a legacy of love and community service. Her life will be celebrated with a funeral Dec. 28, in Jackson.

Jane D. Klaus, affectionately remembered as “Grandma Jane”, 93, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Born Sept. 30, 1931, in Allenville to David Guy and Ollie McClain Slinkard, Jane was the youngest of 10 children. She attended Delta High School.

Jane and Willard L. Klaus were married Aug. 27, 1948, in Piggott, Arkansas. Jane worked at Florsheim Shoe factory in Cape Girardeau, and then the family resided four years in Waterloo, Iowa. Upon returning to Jackson, Jane resumed her job at the shoe factory, retiring in 1995. She and Willard had been married 60 years when he passed away Nov. 12, 2008.

Jane was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson and participated in the Ladies Bible Study.

When Willard resided at Heartland Care Nursing Facility, Jane did volunteer work there. Her other volunteer work included Jackson Senior Center, where she enjoyed bingo and card games, and Project Charlie at Jackson elementary schools.

Loving survivors include five daughters, Sandy (Gale) Crites of Jackson, Donna (Mike) Bloes of Dittmer, Carla (Bob) Blattel of Delta, Terri Jones (Jack Tidwell) of Cape Girardeau and Bonnie (Patrick) Feeney of Jackson; 11 grandchildren, Jeff Crites, Andrea (Corey) Nenninger, Brad Bloes and fiancee Teresa Robertaccio, Matt Bloes, Sara (Eddie) Green, Seth (Ashley) Blattel, Chris (Megan) Blattel, Dylan (Bri) Jones, April Jones, Derek (Rebekah) Feeney and Brittany (James) Hammack; 15 great-grandchildren, Chloe Nenninger, Carlie Jane, Trey and Elena Green, Emily Griffet, Charlotte Feeney (Evelynn Jo Feeney, expected in April 2025); Avaleigh and Crimson Hammack (Jolee, expected in March 2025), Larry Lockmiller IV, Dominick Clover, Noah Collier, and Hunter and Samantha Blattel; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Brenda Wolfenkoehler, Brenda Pender and daughter, Lori Quade, and Katie Green.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband; parents; seven adult siblings, Gladys (George) Bond, Bette (John) Crites, Patsy (Pete) Statler, Melvin (Juanita) Slinkard, Weldon (Millie) Slinkard, Novella Borneman (Harvey) Howell and Norman Slinkard; and two infant siblings, Gilbert and Seldon Slinkard.

Visitation was Friday, Dec. 27, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the church. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery.

If considering a memorial, the family suggests St. Paul Lutheran Church or School or Jackson Senior Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Jane’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

