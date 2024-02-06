Jane Klaus

Jane D. Klaus, affectionately remembered as “Grandma Jane”, 93, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Born Sept. 30, 1931, in Allenville to David Guy and Ollie McClain Slinkard, Jane was the youngest of 10 children. She attended Delta High School.

Jane and Willard L. Klaus were married Aug. 27, 1948, in Piggott, Arkansas. Jane worked at Florsheim Shoe factory in Cape Girardeau, and then the family resided four years in Waterloo, Iowa. Upon returning to Jackson, Jane resumed her job at the shoe factory, retiring in 1995. She and Willard had been married 60 years when he passed away Nov. 12, 2008.

Jane was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson and participated in the Ladies Bible Study.

When Willard resided at Heartland Care Nursing Facility, Jane did volunteer work there. Her other volunteer work included Jackson Senior Center, where she enjoyed bingo and card games, and Project Charlie at Jackson elementary schools.