Jane DeGuire Stephens

Jane Avolyn DeGuire Stephens, 105, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau, where she had happily resided for 14 years.
She was born Feb. 15, 1919, in Bismark to Frank H. and Avolyn “Casey” DeGuire.
Jane grew up in Fredericktown and attended the University of Missouri, where she was a proud Tri Delta sorority member.
She met and married Herbert L. Stephens of Peoria, Illinois, on May 1, 1940. To that union two children were born: Susan D. Elrod and Michael P. Stephens.
Jane and her husband moved to Cape Girardeau in October 1967 to open the Flaming Pit Restaurant, where they retired in 1981.
She was active in her church, St. Vincent de Paul, as a Eucharistic minister. She volunteered at Saint Francis Medical Center and Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, among many other things. She enjoyed traveling and playing golf, but mostly was dedicated and actively involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan D. Elrod, and daughter-in-law, Martha Stephens, both of Cape Girardeau; grandson, Patrick (Yumi) Stephens of Hitachi, Japan; granddaughter, Sarah (Jim) Dix of Festus; great-grandsons, Seth Stephens of Colombia, South Carolina, and Zachery Stephens of Pearl, Mississippi; great-granddaughter, Chelsea Stephens of San Antonio; great-great-grandchildren, Asley Stephens, Maggie and Lucy Dix, Nora Stephens and Paxton, Gemma and Anova Stephens.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son and grandson, Samuel L. Stephens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with a graveside service to follow. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
