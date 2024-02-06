Jane DeGuire Stephens

Jane Avolyn DeGuire Stephens, 105, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau, where she had happily resided for 14 years.

She was born Feb. 15, 1919, in Bismark to Frank H. and Avolyn “Casey” DeGuire.

Jane grew up in Fredericktown and attended the University of Missouri, where she was a proud Tri Delta sorority member.

She met and married Herbert L. Stephens of Peoria, Illinois, on May 1, 1940. To that union two children were born: Susan D. Elrod and Michael P. Stephens.

Jane and her husband moved to Cape Girardeau in October 1967 to open the Flaming Pit Restaurant, where they retired in 1981.

She was active in her church, St. Vincent de Paul, as a Eucharistic minister. She volunteered at Saint Francis Medical Center and Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, among many other things. She enjoyed traveling and playing golf, but mostly was dedicated and actively involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.