Jane Chestnut

MARBLE HILL — Sylvia Jane Myers Chestnut, 88, of Marble Hill died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov 21, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Michael Woods officiating. Burial will be in Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery.
