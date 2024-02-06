All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesNovember 21, 2024

Jane Chestnut

Sylvia Jane Myers Chestnut, 88, of Marble Hill died Nov. 19, 2024. Services will be Nov. 21 at Ford and Liley Funeral Home, with burial at Bollinger County Memorial Park.

story image illustation

MARBLE HILL — Sylvia Jane Myers Chestnut, 88, of Marble Hill died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov 21, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Michael Woods officiating. Burial will be in Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dorothy Alkemeyer
ObituariesNov. 21
Dorothy Alkemeyer
Violet Diamond
ObituariesNov. 21
Violet Diamond
Lorene Gross
ObituariesNov. 20
Lorene Gross
Richard Fuytinck
ObituariesNov. 20
Richard Fuytinck
Enid Schearf
ObituariesNov. 18
Enid Schearf
Daniel Hahn
ObituariesNov. 18
Daniel Hahn
Betty Buhs
ObituariesNov. 18
Betty Buhs
Rev. David Johnson
ObituariesNov. 18
Rev. David Johnson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy