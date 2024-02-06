Margaret "Jan" Gilbert Ramey, 78, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at her home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to Homer Monroe and Margaret Schlue Gilbert. She and John Henry Ramey were married Oct. 14, 1965, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2008.
Survivors include two daughters, Lori (Marty) Vines of Cape Girardeau and Tonya (Heath) Darrow of Jackson; son, John (Mischon) Ramey of Cape Girardeau; brother, John Mike Gilbert of Lee’s Summit; two sisters, Sarah Froemsdorf of Lee’s Summit and Monica Metzger of Jackson; six grandchildren, Jack Ramey, Hannah (Daniel) Speck, Jessy Darrow, Kylie Darrow, Truman Vines and Atticus Vines; and two great-grandchildren, Warren and Marianne Speck.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother and one sister.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, March 24, at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau. Entombment will be at the mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be given to ALS Association Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037; or Lupus Foundation of America Inc., 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.