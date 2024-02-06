Margaret "Jan" Gilbert Ramey, 78, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at her home.

She was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to Homer Monroe and Margaret Schlue Gilbert. She and John Henry Ramey were married Oct. 14, 1965, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2008.

Survivors include two daughters, Lori (Marty) Vines of Cape Girardeau and Tonya (Heath) Darrow of Jackson; son, John (Mischon) Ramey of Cape Girardeau; brother, John Mike Gilbert of Lee’s Summit; two sisters, Sarah Froemsdorf of Lee’s Summit and Monica Metzger of Jackson; six grandchildren, Jack Ramey, Hannah (Daniel) Speck, Jessy Darrow, Kylie Darrow, Truman Vines and Atticus Vines; and two great-grandchildren, Warren and Marianne Speck.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother and one sister.