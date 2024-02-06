James Thomure

James Ulysses Thomure, 80, of Cape Girardeau passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at his home.
He was born Jan. 26, 1944, to Arnold and Alma Mae Simmons Thomure in East Prairie.
James had his own construction company. He loved watching NASCAR, doing word puzzles, listening to and watching country music programs and watching Elvis Presley movies.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Thomure and April Gentile; granddaughter, Gabriella Marie Gentile; sisters, Janie Mier and Mazie Rushing; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
A family-hosted memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Victory Church in Cape Girardeau.
Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service beginning at 8 a.m.
The cremation of James Ulysses Thomure was personally handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
