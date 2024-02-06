James Thomure

Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

A family-hosted memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Victory Church in Cape Girardeau.

Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service beginning at 8 a.m.

The cremation of James Ulysses Thomure was personally handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.