All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesSeptember 30, 2024
James Sutterer
James "Jim" Sutterer, 76, of Perryville, passed away on Sept. 25, 2024. Visitation and funeral details announced, with services at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.
story image illustation
story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — James "Jim" Sutterer, 76, of Perryville died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, with family by his side.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and will continue from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the church, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Military honors will be provided by Delta Team and VFW Post No. 4282.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesSep. 30
Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83
ObituariesSep. 30
Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more sta...
ObituariesSep. 30
Drake Hogestyn, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dies at 70
ObituariesSep. 30
Karen Leadbetter

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Nellie Hosp
ObituariesSep. 30
Nellie Hosp
Kathleen Steffens
ObituariesSep. 30
Kathleen Steffens
Linda Parks
ObituariesSep. 30
Linda Parks
Mary Carter
ObituariesSep. 30
Mary Carter
Joann Cockrell
ObituariesSep. 30
Joann Cockrell
Michael Mize
ObituariesSep. 30
Michael Mize
Rex Harmon
ObituariesSep. 27
Rex Harmon
Gilbert Cracraft
ObituariesSep. 27
Gilbert Cracraft
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy