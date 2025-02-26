James Sikes Jr.

James Dempsey Sikes Jr. — beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend — passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at age 54, surrounded by his loved ones at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Known to many as “Jimmy", he was born Jan. 19, 1971, in Farmington to Brenda and James Sikes Sr.

Jimmy’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was an incredible father to two daughters, Lana Sikes (Jack Arnold) and Mallory Thompson (Mark Thompson); an honorary father to Hailey Medlin; and a proud grandfather to his two grandchildren, Logan and Remington Thompson. He was a loving brother to Beth (Mike) Bles and Teresa (Lonnie) Barton. He was a wonderful uncle to three nephews, Randy, Roger and Bradley Barton; and three nieces, Courtney, Katlyn and Kirsten.

His family meant the world to him, and he found endless joy in the moments spent with them. Jimmy's love extended beyond family, as he was a cherished friend to all who knew him, always bringing a smile, laughter and a sense of warmth wherever he went.