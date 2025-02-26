All sections
ObituariesFebruary 26, 2025

James Sikes Jr., a beloved family man and friend, passed away at 54. Known for his warmth and humor, he leaves behind a legacy of love and faith. A memorial will be held March 3 in Scott City.

James Dempsey Sikes Jr. — beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend — passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at age 54, surrounded by his loved ones at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Known to many as “Jimmy", he was born Jan. 19, 1971, in Farmington to Brenda and James Sikes Sr.

Jimmy’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was an incredible father to two daughters, Lana Sikes (Jack Arnold) and Mallory Thompson (Mark Thompson); an honorary father to Hailey Medlin; and a proud grandfather to his two grandchildren, Logan and Remington Thompson. He was a loving brother to Beth (Mike) Bles and Teresa (Lonnie) Barton. He was a wonderful uncle to three nephews, Randy, Roger and Bradley Barton; and three nieces, Courtney, Katlyn and Kirsten.

His family meant the world to him, and he found endless joy in the moments spent with them. Jimmy's love extended beyond family, as he was a cherished friend to all who knew him, always bringing a smile, laughter and a sense of warmth wherever he went.

A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Jimmy spent his life living in Scott City. He worked in Sikeston at Overnite Transportation (UPS) for over 15 years. He was a man of faith, who took comfort and strength in his beliefs. His faith guided him to live a life of kindness, generosity and unwavering love. He was known for his outgoing, funny and sometimes silly personality. He had an incredible ability to make everyone around him feel special and always knew how to brighten a room.

Jimmy was a man of simple pleasures. He enjoyed his walks, cherished his late dogs Mipsey and Sammy, watching the news with his mom, fishing with his late father and found solace in his favorite TV show, "Shark Tank". He was often seen with a sweet tea or Core water in hand, always ready to share a conversation and a laugh. He leaves behind a legacy of love, honor, laughter and unshakable faith. Jimmy’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends and all who were fortunate to know him.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 3, at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 3, at the chapel, with the Rev. Jason Roberts officiating.

Jimmy was a truly amazing man, and his spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he be looking down on all of us from heaven alongside his father and his dogs.

