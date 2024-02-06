All sections
ObituariesMarch 7, 2025

James Shannon

James Ronald "Ron" Shannon, a 92-year-old veteran from Cape Girardeau, passed away Feb. 14, 2025. Services include a memorial visitation on March 23 and a funeral Mass on March 24.

James Ronald “Ron” Shannon, 92, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

A memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

The Rev. Jesse Heitt will celebrate the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, March 24, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Inurnment and military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

