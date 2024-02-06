James Robison

James “Jim” Blakemore Robison, 79, sadly passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

He was born June 29, 1945, in Memphis, Tennessee, to E.L. “Jim” and Betty Jane Blakemore Robison. Jim grew up in Kennett, where he graduated high school. He furthered his education at Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau, where he graduated in 1968.

He and Charolyn Bramlett were married on June 10, 1967.

He was a longtime member of First Christian Church “Disciples of Christ” in Cape Girardeau.