James Robison

James “Jim” Blakemore Robison, 79, sadly passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
He was born June 29, 1945, in Memphis, Tennessee, to E.L. “Jim” and Betty Jane Blakemore Robison. Jim grew up in Kennett, where he graduated high school. He furthered his education at Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau, where he graduated in 1968.
He and Charolyn Bramlett were married on June 10, 1967.
He was a longtime member of First Christian Church “Disciples of Christ” in Cape Girardeau.
Jim spent the majority of his career in the banking and insurance industry and retired in 2015. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Charolyn of Cape Girardeau; son, Scott Robison of Cape Girardeau; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh and Kelley Segraves of Cape Girardeau; four grandchildren, Berklee and Dax Robison and Wyatt and Hannah Segraves; brother, John Robison; and sister, Jane Robison Wilkins.
The family will hold a private service to celebrate Jim’s life.
Cremation arrangements were by McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above James’ obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
