All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesMarch 17, 2025

James Robison

James "Jim" Blakemore Robison, a respected member of the Cape Girardeau community and retired banking professional, passed away at 79. He leaves behind a loving family and a legacy of dedication.

James Robison
James Robison

James “Jim” Blakemore Robison, 79, sadly passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

He was born June 29, 1945, in Memphis, Tennessee, to E.L. “Jim” and Betty Jane Blakemore Robison. Jim grew up in Kennett, where he graduated high school. He furthered his education at Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau, where he graduated in 1968.

He and Charolyn Bramlett were married on June 10, 1967.

He was a longtime member of First Christian Church “Disciples of Christ” in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jim spent the majority of his career in the banking and insurance industry and retired in 2015. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Charolyn of Cape Girardeau; son, Scott Robison of Cape Girardeau; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh and Kelley Segraves of Cape Girardeau; four grandchildren, Berklee and Dax Robison and Wyatt and Hannah Segraves; brother, John Robison; and sister, Jane Robison Wilkins.

The family will hold a private service to celebrate Jim’s life.

Cremation arrangements were by McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above James’ obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 17
Donald Bernhardt
ObituariesMar. 17
Gen. Louis Wagner Jr.
ObituariesMar. 17
Nelda Gray
ObituariesMar. 17
Rebecca Whitlatch

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Norma Mueller
ObituariesMar. 17
Norma Mueller
Emma Lou Long
ObituariesMar. 17
Emma Lou Long
Devin Traughber
ObituariesMar. 17
Devin Traughber
Jerry Henson
ObituariesMar. 17
Jerry Henson
Fred Scherer Jr.
ObituariesMar. 17
Fred Scherer Jr.
Mary Drury
ObituariesMar. 14
Mary Drury
Wilma Jones
ObituariesMar. 14
Wilma Jones
Nyoka Lewis
ObituariesMar. 14
Nyoka Lewis
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy