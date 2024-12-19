James Bowers

James Ray Bowers, 72, of Whitewater died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

He was born Aug. 26, 1952, in Delta to Junior O. and Patsy B. Ikerman Bowers.

James and Jane Ellen Criddle were married April 6, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

He was a carpenter with Local No. 1770 for 45 years and worked for Penzel Construction for many years.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

James was a loving grandfather. He loved watching his grandsons play sports and his granddaughter cheer. He enjoyed hunting and taking his grandchildren fishing. He loved rocking his great-granddaughter, while watching "Cocomelon". He also enjoyed piddling on the tractor.