James Bowers

James Ray Bowers, 72, of Whitewater died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
He was born Aug. 26, 1952, in Delta to Junior O. and Patsy B. Ikerman Bowers.
James and Jane Ellen Criddle were married April 6, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
He was a carpenter with Local No. 1770 for 45 years and worked for Penzel Construction for many years.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
James was a loving grandfather. He loved watching his grandsons play sports and his granddaughter cheer. He enjoyed hunting and taking his grandchildren fishing. He loved rocking his great-granddaughter, while watching "Cocomelon". He also enjoyed piddling on the tractor.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Ellen Bowers of Whitewater; daughter, Alaina (Kenny) Gaebler of Whitewater; sister, Rita (Ken) Aufdenberg of Cape Girardeau; six grandchildren, Grayson (Magen) Glueck, Clayton (Hailey) McDaniel, Blake Gaebler and Bryce Gaebler, all of Whitewater, Peyton McDaniel of McClure, Illinois, and Brett Gaebler of Whitewater; and great-grandchild, Carsyn Glueck of Whitewater, and one on the way.
James was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angela Renee McDaniel; brother, Dennis Bowers; and niece, Christen Joyel Aufdenberg.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Douglas Breite officiating. Entombment will be at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Lutheran School or Saxony Lutheran High School.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
