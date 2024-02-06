James Beggs

James Edward “Jim” Beggs, 91, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Feb. 22, 1933, in Scott City, son of Barney and Ora Greenlee Beggs.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from April 1953 to April 1955. He was a conductor for Cottonbelt Railroad, retiring in 1992. He was a 55-year member of United Transportation Union. Jim enjoyed attending gun shows and was an avid gun collector. He was a member of National Rifle Association.

Loving survivors include his children, Theresa Ann (Dennis) Horst of Jackson, James Joseph (Tonya) Beggs of Marion, Illinois, and Brenda Kay (Jim Foster) Reed of Manhattan, Illinois; four grandchildren, Nicole Reisenbichler, Cyndi Burlingame, Paul Burlingame and Lucas Horst; two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Olivia; and his wife, Diane Beggs.

Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Nelson; son-in-law, John Reed; and siblings, Earl Dunning, Virginia Webb, David Beggs, Thelma Tucker, Barbara Tanner and Dorothy Sullivan.