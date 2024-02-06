All sections
ObituariesNovember 22, 2024

Jacob Raines

Jacob Raines, 46, a decorated Air Force veteran and DHS attorney, passed away Nov. 20, 2024. Known for his dedication and zest for life, he leaves behind a legacy of service and love.

Jacob Raines
Jacob Raines
story image illustation

PHOTO

FLAG

HARLINGEN, Texas — Jacob Aubrey-Lynn Raines, 46, of Harlingen died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Southeast Georgia Hospital in Brunswick, Georgia.

He was born May 1, 1978, in Creve Coeur to Robert and Shirley Jett Raines.

Jake was active in the Air Force from 1997-2001, with the rank of senior airman, as a flying crew chief. He was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Air Force Training Ribbon.

Jake was highly educated, earning two bachelor's degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, a juris doctor degree from Michigan State University Law School and a Master of Laws from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

He was employed at the Department of Homeland Security Customs and Borders Protection as an attorney in Edinburg, Texas. Prior to that, he served as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorney in Los Fresnos, Texas. He worked hard and was able to be successful in all his endeavors. He also understood the values of living life to the fullest, enjoying traveling, fishing, golfing, scuba diving and spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his parents; sister, Addie Raines; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, R.B. and Argie Raines and Herman and Sylvia Jett.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jared Tanz officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Pallbearers will be cousins David Jett, William Jett, Mike Jett, Tim Jett, Matt Jett and Daniel Thurman.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

