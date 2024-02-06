Jacob Dunn

Jacob Murray Dunn, 87, of Marble Hill died Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Sikeston to Jacob H. and Edna B. Smith Dunn.

Jacob and Judy Masters Dunn were married Sept. 2, 1978, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

He was a member of Jackson Church of Christ.

He served in the Missouri National Guard as a career counselor, draftsman and construction inspector.

Jacob was semi-retired as president of Harlan Development Corp. He formerly owned and operated Patton Steel Production and was an industrial arts instructor at Oak Ridge High School.

He was a member of Missouri Action Association, Bollinger County Museum and American Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson. In addition, he was a former board member and president of East Missouri Action Agency, as well as the former secretary and governor of Patton Lions Club.

In his younger years, Jacob enjoyed looking at tractors rather than women. He was active in his community collecting stories and folklore from locals. He helped build a school house and loved riding his four-wheeler.