ObituariesNovember 21, 2024

Jackie Skinner

Jackie Skinner, 76, of Scott City passed away Nov. 15, 2024. Born in Cape Girardeau, he leaves behind his wife, Teresa. A celebration of life will be announced later.

story image illustation

Jackie Lynn Skinner, 76, of Scott City died Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Dec. 17, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to Joe D. and Robbie Beatrice Smith Skinner. He married Teresa Cook on March 15, 1969. and she survives.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City is in charge of arrangements.

