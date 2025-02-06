All sections
ObituariesFebruary 7, 2025

Jackie Carson

Jackie Lee Carson, a 94-year-old Korean War veteran and retired postal worker, passed away on Feb. 4, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. His life journey spanned military service and a love for football and fishing.

Jackie Lee Carson, 94, of Cape Girardeau passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

Jack was born Dec. 9, 1930, in Sikeston to Cecil and Melba Carson.

After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1947 until being honorably discharged in 1969. He served in the Korean War. He turned 21 in the Pusan Perimeter Tague in Korea. Upon returning from his tour in Korea, he never ate rice again. In 1951, Jack was assigned to the Manhattan Beach Air Force Base in Brooklyn, New York. In 1953, he was transferred to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, until being transferred again, in 1954, to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He was then stationed in Sioux City Air Force Base from 1957 until 1963. From 1963 until 1969, he was stationed in Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, until his retirement.

Upon retirement, Jack, moved to Chandler, Arizona, and worked 27 years for the Postal Service. His wife of 13 years, June Carson, passed away in 1998. He then moved back to Vanduser. In 2002, he moved to Cape Girardeau where his dear friends, Joe and Jennifer McLemore, took care of him from the moment he moved in next door. He could fix one heck of a martini that could make Jennifer wobble home.

Jack loved watching football, and he loved to fish.

Per Jack’s wishes, a private burial will be held.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Southeast Missourian

