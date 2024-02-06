All sections
ObituariesDecember 30, 2024

Jack Rehak

Orville "Jack" Rehak, a 92-year-old Korean War veteran and former Procter & Gamble employee, passed away on Dec. 24, 2024. He is survived by his wife, three children, and two grandchildren.

Jack Rehak
Jack Rehak
story image illustation

Orville “Jack” Rehak, 92, of Oak Ridge died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in Cape Girardeau.

He was born March 5, 1932, in Stanley, North Dakota, to Edward Andrew and Alice Franek Rehak. He married Jean Ann Metheny on Aug. 4, 1960, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Jack worked for Procter & Gamble for 26 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army as a radar tracker station repairman and served during the Korean conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Rehak; two sons, Edward William (Stephanie) Rehak and William Eugene (Amanda Greenhill) Rehak; a daughter, Frances Alicia (Robert) Jenkins; and two grandchildren, William Jenkins and Leah Greenhill Rehak.

Jack was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald Edward, Wilfred Delmer and Virgil Leroy Rehak; and a sister, Valesta Marie Hokins.

There will be no services.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

Southeast Missourian
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

