Orville “Jack” Rehak, 92, of Oak Ridge died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in Cape Girardeau.
He was born March 5, 1932, in Stanley, North Dakota, to Edward Andrew and Alice Franek Rehak. He married Jean Ann Metheny on Aug. 4, 1960, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Jack worked for Procter & Gamble for 26 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army as a radar tracker station repairman and served during the Korean conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Rehak; two sons, Edward William (Stephanie) Rehak and William Eugene (Amanda Greenhill) Rehak; a daughter, Frances Alicia (Robert) Jenkins; and two grandchildren, William Jenkins and Leah Greenhill Rehak.
Jack was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald Edward, Wilfred Delmer and Virgil Leroy Rehak; and a sister, Valesta Marie Hokins.
There will be no services.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
