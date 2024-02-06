Orville “Jack” Rehak, 92, of Oak Ridge died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in Cape Girardeau.

He was born March 5, 1932, in Stanley, North Dakota, to Edward Andrew and Alice Franek Rehak. He married Jean Ann Metheny on Aug. 4, 1960, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Jack worked for Procter & Gamble for 26 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army as a radar tracker station repairman and served during the Korean conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Rehak; two sons, Edward William (Stephanie) Rehak and William Eugene (Amanda Greenhill) Rehak; a daughter, Frances Alicia (Robert) Jenkins; and two grandchildren, William Jenkins and Leah Greenhill Rehak.