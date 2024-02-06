Jack Powell

Jack L. Powell, 82, formerly of Cape Girardeau, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Gideon Care Center in Gideon.
Jack was born July 10, 1942, in Salina, Kansas, the son of John Joseph “Pops” and Carmen Edna Fuller Powell. He and Sheila Matthews were married Aug. 27, 1997, in Las Vegas.
Jack worked as a commercial electrician, fabricator, welder and robotics technician. He was truly a jack of all trades. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and attained his private pilot’s license. He was a good friend to many.
Jack and Sheila lived a wonderful life together for more than 37 years, creating many great memories. He is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Staci Knox of Highland, Illinois; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his first wife and Jon’s mother, Judy Knox.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
