Jack Powell

Jack worked as a commercial electrician, fabricator, welder and robotics technician. He was truly a jack of all trades. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and attained his private pilot’s license. He was a good friend to many.

Jack and Sheila lived a wonderful life together for more than 37 years, creating many great memories. He is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Staci Knox of Highland, Illinois; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his first wife and Jon’s mother, Judy Knox.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.