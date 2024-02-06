Jack Haney

Jack enjoyed spending time with family. He loved to laugh, have a good time hunting and fishing, and trains. Also, he enjoyed spending time with his railroad buddies. He will be deeply missed by a host of friends and relatives.

Jack is survived by his sister, Sandy Haney Meystedt; his daughter, Jeri S. Ott Gustafson and husband, Joseph; sons, Terry V. Ott and James M. Haney; grandson, Eric A. Gustafson and wife, Heidi; and granddaughter, Kaylee N. Gustafson.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Verna Sue Haney; his parents; and brother-in-law, Kermit "Moose" Meystedt.

A celebration of his life is to be announced.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, St. Louis Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.