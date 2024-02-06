Jack Haney

ST. PETERS — Jack Lee Haney, 80, beloved husband, father and grandfather, of St. Peters passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
He was born in Plant City, Florida, to Melton Lee and Muriel Charlotte Hirte Haney.
Jack and Verna Lewis were united in marriage June 18, 1966.
He was a railroad engineer for Frisco Railroad and Burlington Northern and retired after many years of service.
Jack enjoyed spending time with family. He loved to laugh, have a good time hunting and fishing, and trains. Also, he enjoyed spending time with his railroad buddies. He will be deeply missed by a host of friends and relatives.
Jack is survived by his sister, Sandy Haney Meystedt; his daughter, Jeri S. Ott Gustafson and husband, Joseph; sons, Terry V. Ott and James M. Haney; grandson, Eric A. Gustafson and wife, Heidi; and granddaughter, Kaylee N. Gustafson.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Verna Sue Haney; his parents; and brother-in-law, Kermit "Moose" Meystedt.
A celebration of his life is to be announced.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, St. Louis Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.