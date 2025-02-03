All sections
ObituariesFebruary 3, 2025

Isaiah Rose

Isaiah Alexander Rose, 21, of Cape Girardeau, known for his generous spirit and love for music, passed away Jan. 30, 2025. He leaves behind a large family and many friends who cherished him deeply.

Isaiah Alexander Rose, 21, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at his residence

He was born March 12, 2003, in Cape Girardeau to Desmond Irvin and Jessica Rose-King.

Isaiah had one of the biggest hearts. He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved playing with children and couldn’t wait to have children of his own one day. He had a smile that would light up the entire room. He loved to put a smile on others' faces. Isaiah was always joking around and teasing his family. There was never a dull moment when he was around. He loved music and believed that it was healing to the soul. He was loved by so many and will be truly missed by even more.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Jessica and Brandon King; mother and father-in-law, Sandy (Doug) Patterson; grandparents, Jeff and Debbie Rose; great-grandmother, Barbara Sample; eight sisters, Raelin, Aaliyah and Myra Rose, Toya, Ty, Destiny, Deandra and K.K.; 12 brothers, Damione and Marshon Edwards, Jayvario, Thomas, Marurice, Drake, Byron, Jay, Bam, J.T., Rodney and D-Thang; six nephews, Zi'Keem Lee-Rose, LaZae'Vion, Deandre, ShonZae, Ja'Kyrin and Mar Mar, with another nephew expected later this year; nieces, LaZae'Ah, Amya, Malaya, Elani and JaKylee; aunts and uncles, Brittany (Clint) Parker, Romeo Smith, Michael Irvin, Lindsay (Tina) Sample Jr., Leonard (Carla) Sample, Joyce Bentley, Brenda (Jerry) Pledger, Donna Heck and Rose Graham; cousins, Hunter, Cayde and Willow Parker, and too many more to name; significant other, Tacorra Brown; and countless close friends who may as well have been family.

Isaiah was preceded in death by his father, Desmond Irvin; grandmother, Marcia Irvin; great-grandparents, Thomas and Helen Rose and Lindsay Sample; uncles, Steve and Mike Rose, Woodrow Graham and Gary Bentley; and cousin, Mark Lincoln.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Ford and Sons Funeral Home on behalf of the Rose family, to help alleviate expenses.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

