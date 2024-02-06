All sections
ObituariesFebruary 10, 2025

Irene Stevens

Irene Stevens, a beloved English teacher and volunteer, passed away on Jan. 29, 2025, from liver cancer. Known for her dedication to family and community, her memorial service is set for March 1.

FENTON — Irene Stevens died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, from very fast-growing cancer affecting her liver. In her family's sadness, they take great comfort in the confidence that she’s at peace with our Lord and Blessed Mary, along with many other family members and friends.

Irene was born in St. Louis, raised her four children in Cape Girardeau and taught English at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. She later satisfied her love of the mountains, living in Evergreen, Colorado, for a number of years. Before her death, she resided in Fenton, enjoying being near many family members, attending St. Anthony of Padua High Ridge Catholic Church and volunteering at St. Anthony Food Pantry in St. Louis.

Irene was married to Douglas Stevens until his death March 11, 2000 and is survived by her children — Jeanne Rothermel, Dianna Angle, Scott Stevens and Dan Stevens — and her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Irene donated her body to the St. Louis University Gift Body Program for scientific research.

Her family will host a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at St. Anthony of Padua High Ridge, 3009 High Ridge Blvd., in High Ridge, with a celebration of her life to follow at another location to be determined.

In lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Food Pantry in St. Louis.

