FENTON — Irene Stevens died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, from very fast-growing cancer affecting her liver. In her family's sadness, they take great comfort in the confidence that she’s at peace with our Lord and Blessed Mary, along with many other family members and friends.

Irene was born in St. Louis, raised her four children in Cape Girardeau and taught English at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. She later satisfied her love of the mountains, living in Evergreen, Colorado, for a number of years. Before her death, she resided in Fenton, enjoying being near many family members, attending St. Anthony of Padua High Ridge Catholic Church and volunteering at St. Anthony Food Pantry in St. Louis.

Irene was married to Douglas Stevens until his death March 11, 2000 and is survived by her children — Jeanne Rothermel, Dianna Angle, Scott Stevens and Dan Stevens — and her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.