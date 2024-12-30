Iola Baker

PORT LUDLOW, Wash. – Cyrinthia “Iola” Martin Baker, 98, a resident of Port Ludlow, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.
Iola was born Sept. 2, 1926, in Cypress, Illinois, to John Clinton and Bessie Toler Martin.
On Dec. 24, 1947, Iola married John Alvin Baker Jr. They had five children together. John died suddenly just before Christmas in 1967, leaving her to raise five young children on her own. Those of you who have met the Baker family, know that she did a great job.
Iola was a longtime resident of Cape Girardeau, where she owned and operated the popular downtown restaurant Baker’s Big Burger from 1960 to 1978. In 1990, she retired to Flower Mound, Texas, joining her family in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Among her favorite things were her family, everything Christmas, gardening, playing cards with her friends at the senior center, bird watching and butterflies.
She is survived by daughter, Hautina Bollinger (Dan); son Bradley Baker (Kevin Faulkner); daughter, Lisa Freeman (Steve); daughter-in-law, Lori Reites Baker; granddaughter, Jenna Edwards (Josh); grandson, John Baker IV (Molly); granddaughter, Carissa Hand (Michael); great-granddaughter, Hadley Baker; great-grandson, Troy Hand; sisters, Patricia (Jim) Harrison and Sue Bresett; and many nieces and nephews.
Iola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Baker Jr.; beloved stepfather, Herb Mathis; sons, John Baker III and Scott Baker; beloved daughter-in-law, Beverly; grandson, Scott Baker Jr; three brothers, Ralph, Robert and Leroy Martin; and two stepbrothers, Robert and Donald Mathis.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 3, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at noon Friday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau following the service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
