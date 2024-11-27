IN MEMORIAM: Gayle Hendrix

Gayle Hendrix, 79, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Liestal, Switzerland. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Hendrix Foeste; grandson, Jack Foeste; and granddaughters, Joslin Riebeling and Cara Rogerson. A son, Dexter Rogerson, preceded her in death.

Gayle chose her death in Switzerland to participate in the Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) program. She was diagnosed with lupus and diagnosed with a terminal lung disease. Basically, lupus was attacking her lungs as if they were a foreign object causing her diagnosis to be interstitial lung disease. She did not want to suffer the end stages of the disease.

There are 10 states in the United States with similar doctor assistance in dying programs. Gayle hopes her death encourages everyone to be more open with their families about their final wishes long before they are sick.

As for today, when you read this, Gayle hopes you turn up the music and blast it full volume while playing your favorite songs. And get up and dance, no matter where you are.