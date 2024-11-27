All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesNovember 27, 2024

IN MEMORIAM: Gayle Hendrix

Sharon Gayle Hendrix, 79, chose Voluntary Assisted Dying in Switzerland due to terminal illness. She leaves a message encouraging open discussions on end-of-life wishes and celebrating life with music.

Gayle Hendrix
Gayle Hendrix

Gayle Hendrix, 79, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Liestal, Switzerland. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Hendrix Foeste; grandson, Jack Foeste; and granddaughters, Joslin Riebeling and Cara Rogerson. A son, Dexter Rogerson, preceded her in death.

Gayle chose her death in Switzerland to participate in the Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) program. She was diagnosed with lupus and diagnosed with a terminal lung disease. Basically, lupus was attacking her lungs as if they were a foreign object causing her diagnosis to be interstitial lung disease. She did not want to suffer the end stages of the disease.

There are 10 states in the United States with similar doctor assistance in dying programs. Gayle hopes her death encourages everyone to be more open with their families about their final wishes long before they are sick.

As for today, when you read this, Gayle hopes you turn up the music and blast it full volume while playing your favorite songs. And get up and dance, no matter where you are.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Every day, love and take care of yourself, your family and your friends.

Written by L. Gayle Hendrix, Sept. 26, 2024.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 27
Carolyn Bowers Bramlett
ObituariesNov. 26
Jeannine Owens
ObituariesNov. 26
Danny Crump
ObituariesNov. 26
Jerry Depree

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Carolyn Bramlett
ObituariesNov. 26
Carolyn Bramlett
Kelly Brune
ObituariesNov. 26
Kelly Brune
Dorothy Ellis
ObituariesNov. 26
Dorothy Ellis
Eddie Harris
ObituariesNov. 26
Eddie Harris
Charles McGinty Jr.
ObituariesNov. 26
Charles McGinty Jr.
Jeanne Essner
ObituariesNov. 24
Jeanne Essner
Melba Richardson
ObituariesNov. 23
Melba Richardson
Jerry Arnold
ObituariesNov. 23
Jerry Arnold
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy