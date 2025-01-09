Horace Eastman

Horace Lee Eastman, 88, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Lutheran Home.

He was born Oct. 27, 1936, in Marion, Illinois, to Donald Guy and Emma Katherine LaBotte Eastman.

Horace and Robbie Marshall were married May 6, 1961, at East Prairie.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959.

He was the owner of H&R Electronics for more than 48 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a member of Cape County Cowboy Church.