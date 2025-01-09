All sections
ObituariesJanuary 9, 2025

Horace Eastman

Horace Lee Eastman, 88, of Cape Girardeau passed away on Jan. 4, 2025. A Navy veteran and owner of H&R Electronics, he leaves behind a large family. Services will be held on Jan. 17 in Cape Girardeau.

Horace Lee Eastman, 88, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Lutheran Home.

He was born Oct. 27, 1936, in Marion, Illinois, to Donald Guy and Emma Katherine LaBotte Eastman.

Horace and Robbie Marshall were married May 6, 1961, at East Prairie.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959.

He was the owner of H&R Electronics for more than 48 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a member of Cape County Cowboy Church.

Survivors include a son, Brent Eastman of Cape Girardeau; two daughters, Robyn (Dale) Dickerson of Poplar Bluff and Lea Eastman of Gordonville; three sisters, Sue (Dave) Keylor of Arkansas, Earlene Eastman of Illinois and Donetta McCabe of Yucaipa, California; seven grandchildren, Clint (Ashlei) Eastman of Cape Girardeau, Natalie (Aaron) Stucker of Poplar Bluff, Cole (Jazlyn) Dickerson of Springfield, Lauren Dickerson of Columbia, Tyson Whaley of Gordonville, Madison (Scottie) Thomas of St. Charles and Graeme Moore of Jackson; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Eastman; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Horace was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Sandy Eastman; brother, Duane (Betty) Eastman; and grandchild, Devin Eastman.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

