Harold "H.O." Oran Ward, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at his residence.

He was born March 5, 1943, in Piedmont to Clarence and Ruby Burch Ward. Harold and Barbara Lutes were married July 27, 1962, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Piedmont.

Harold was a loving father, grandfather, husband and a friend to all who knew him. He spent his entire professional life in the dairy business, spending the last 40 years employed by Prairie Farms Dairy in various sales, operations and distribution roles. He enjoyed his retirement years spoiling his grandchildren.

Harold is survived by two sons, Kent (Jennifer) Ward and Kevin Ward; five grandchildren, Jordan (Whitney) Ward, Taylor (Aaron) Huber, Kaleb (Megan) Ward, Brayden Ward and Parker Ward. He is also survived by two great-grandchilden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Ward; brother, Milburn Ward; and sister, Jean Cheney.