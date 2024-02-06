Hermina Westrich

Hermina Helen Westrich, 100, of Scott City, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Country Place Assisted Living in Scott City.
She was born April 6, 1924, in Commerce Township to Otto and Bertha Vetter Bles. She married Alfred Westrich on June 4, 1946, in Kelso. He preceded her in death Sept. 7, 2001.
She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, VFW Auxiliary, St. Anne’s Sodality and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.
Hermina is survived by three sons, Charles (Lynn) Westrich and Ken (Vickie) Westrich of Cape Girardeau and Vernon (Kathy) Westrich of Terre Haute, Indiana; three daughters, Joie (Randy) Henley of Kelso, Georgia (Tim) Ross of Benton and Angie (Jeff) Bader of Chesterfield; two sisters-in-law, Marie LeGrand of Florida and Vera Redfern of Chaffee; 17 grandchildren, Renee Schram, Danna Bruns, Kim Zustiak, Sara Bellew, Amy Bennett, Brian Westrich, Carrie Seeling, Stephen Westrich, Mandy Bouck, Chris Henley, Ben Henley, Kaitie Henley, Elliot Henley, Stephanie Helton, Alex Ross, Anna Akker and Luke Bader; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, George Bles; two sisters, Anna Rose Bles and Cecilia Bles; a grandchild, Cassie Martin; and a great-grandchild, Abby Bruns.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City. Parish prayers will be at 7:15 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, with the Rev. Tom Wilk officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hermina’s neighbors, hospice workers and the staff at Country Place.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Augustine Catholic School Fund.
