All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 9, 2025

Henrietta Dirnberger

Elizabeth Henrietta Kluesner Dirnberger, 97, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau. A devoted Catholic and family woman, she leaves behind a large family and cherished memories. Services are set for Jan. 15-16.

Henrietta Dirnberger
Henrietta Dirnberger

Elizabeth Henrietta Kluesner Dirnberger, 97 of New Hamburg, passed peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born May 8, 1927 in St. Joseph, Tennessee, daughter of John Henry and Elizabeth Reischman Kluesner. She and Earl Dirnberger were united in marriage June 21, 1947, in New Hamburg. He preceded her in death May 26, 1999.

Henrietta worked at the shoe factory for many years until she left there to do what she did best, taking care of her children and grandchildren full-time. As a devout Catholic her entire life, she was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Sodality. Her passions in life were spending time with her family and playing cards with family and numerous friends. She was well known for her pecans that took a family effort in the picking and shelling of the pecans to sell. Saying the Rosary at bedtime with her children is also a cherished memory.

Survivors include one brother, Alfed Kluesner of Chaffee; two sisters, Semina Seyer of Oak Ridge and Angela Klueppel of Benton; three sons, Henry (Pam) Dirnberger of Benton, Herby (Cindy) Dirnberger of New Hamburg and Kenny (Laverne) Dirnberger of Benton; two daughters, Earline (Joe) Lowes of Benton and Debbie (Kevin) Curry of Kelso; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She is also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Norbert and Leonard Kluesner; and a sister, Marie Kluesner.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with parish prayers at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Lawrence Parish Center in New Hamburg.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the church, with the Rev. Daniel Belken as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in New Hamburg.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 9
Frank Neislein
ObituariesJan. 9
Carol Carter
ObituariesJan. 9
Vernalee Mouser
ObituariesJan. 9
Dorothy Polack

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Norma Spies
ObituariesJan. 9
Norma Spies
Horace Eastman
ObituariesJan. 9
Horace Eastman
Garrett Bradshaw
ObituariesJan. 9
Garrett Bradshaw
William Drozda
ObituariesJan. 9
William Drozda
Michael Clark
ObituariesJan. 8
Michael Clark
Linda Hanebrink
ObituariesJan. 8
Linda Hanebrink
John Percy Huston III
ObituariesJan. 8
John Percy Huston III
Opal Kiefer
ObituariesJan. 8
Opal Kiefer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy