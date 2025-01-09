Henrietta Dirnberger

Elizabeth Henrietta Kluesner Dirnberger, 97 of New Hamburg, passed peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born May 8, 1927 in St. Joseph, Tennessee, daughter of John Henry and Elizabeth Reischman Kluesner. She and Earl Dirnberger were united in marriage June 21, 1947, in New Hamburg. He preceded her in death May 26, 1999.

Henrietta worked at the shoe factory for many years until she left there to do what she did best, taking care of her children and grandchildren full-time. As a devout Catholic her entire life, she was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Sodality. Her passions in life were spending time with her family and playing cards with family and numerous friends. She was well known for her pecans that took a family effort in the picking and shelling of the pecans to sell. Saying the Rosary at bedtime with her children is also a cherished memory.

Survivors include one brother, Alfed Kluesner of Chaffee; two sisters, Semina Seyer of Oak Ridge and Angela Klueppel of Benton; three sons, Henry (Pam) Dirnberger of Benton, Herby (Cindy) Dirnberger of New Hamburg and Kenny (Laverne) Dirnberger of Benton; two daughters, Earline (Joe) Lowes of Benton and Debbie (Kevin) Curry of Kelso; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.