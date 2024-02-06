DARDENNE PRAIRIE – Helen Knight Ham, 94, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Barathaven Assisted Living Center in Dardenne Prairie.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Illmo Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mike Shupert officiating.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City is in charge of arrangements.
