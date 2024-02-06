Harvey Hecht

Harvey Edgar Hecht, 85, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in the company of loved ones.

He was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Excelsior Springs to Harry J. and Wanda Hecht.

He went to William Jewell College, graduating in 1961 with degrees in English and math.

Harvey met Carolyn Lea Hecht, and they married Aug. 4, 1962. They moved from Missouri to Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1963, where Harvey pursued his graduate work. While there, they had the birth of their son, Matthew Gregory, in 1966 and their daughter, Laura Michelle, in 1969.

The family moved back to Missouri, settling in Cape Girardeau in the fall of 1969. Harvey began teaching in the English Department at Southeast Missouri State University and continued to for more than 40 years. He was incredibly fulfilled in his role as a professor. He was especially proud of the film classes he developed.

He also served as the editor of "The Cape Rock", an award-winning poetry journal, for several years. Harvey adored his role and the interactions that came with it.

One of his greatest life experiences was when he was living in London with Lea while teaching in the Missouri London Program for two different semesters. He was pleased with his work with the program. Matt and Laura coming to join Harvey and Lea in London for a month only added to how wonderful the experience was.

Harvey enjoyed all sorts of games, from board games to card games to video games. He shared that love with friends, his children and his grandchildren. He was especially fond of Ms. Pacman, Q*bert, Tetris, Clue, Uno and bridge. He looked forward to playing games, no matter the type; he was known for always wanting to play “just one more game".

Another game Harvey immensely loved was baseball. He coached Little League teams, including his son Matt’s team, for numerous years. He made frequent trips to Kansas City and St. Louis to see the Royals and Cardinals play. Harvey and Lea even made trips to meet with close friends and watch the spring training games.