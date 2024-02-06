It is with deep sorrow that the family of Harry Rediger, beloved former mayor of Cape Girardeau, announces his passing. Harry passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at the age of 86.

Harry will be remembered as a loving husband, parent, grandparent and great-grandparent, a dedicated public servant and active community member.

He was born in 1937 and grew up in Seward, Nebraska, the devoted son of Harry E. and Dorothy M. Rediger, who owned a local hardware store. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1959. Following his education, Harry served in the Naval Reserve, demonstrating his commitment to serving his country.

Harry was an avid golfer, a charter member of the 40-year “goats” morning coffee club, a member of the Tower Club and a lifelong Nebraska Cornhusker fan.

Harry enjoyed a successful 38-year career with JC Penney, spending the last 20 years as the store manager in Cape Girardeau. His dedication and leadership were evident in his work and the relationships he built within the community.

From 2010 to 2018, Harry served as the mayor of Cape Girardeau, where his leadership and vision greatly impacted the city's development and growth. His tenure was marked by numerous accomplishments, including the revitalization of the downtown area, the expansion of parks and recreational facilities and significant improvements in local infrastructure. Harry's efforts left a lasting legacy on the community. Prior to becoming mayor, he served on the Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission from 1989 to 2009 and the Cape Girardeau Board of Education from 1995 to 1997.

Harry was deeply committed to community service. He was a member of Centenary Global Methodist Church — formerly Centenary United Methodist Church, where he held various leadership roles, including past council chairman, finance chairman, staff-parish chairman and treasurer. He was an active supporter of Southeast Missouri State University, where he served as chairman of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, and was an active member of the Southeast University Booster Club, serving as president from 2005 to 2007.

He served on the Red Cross Board of Directors from 1979 to 1990, including a term as chairman from 1983 to 1984. Additionally, Harry was a member and past president (1981) of the Cape West Rotary; served on the Saint Francis Medical Center Board of Directors, including as chairman from 1997 to 2007, and was a longtime board member of USBank from 1997 to 2018. His dedication extended to the United Way Board of Directors, where he served for 19 years and was a three-time campaign chairman.