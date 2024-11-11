All sections
ObituariesNovember 11, 2024

Harold Phillips

Harold Phillips, 87, of Cape Girardeau passed away Nov. 10, 2024. Services will be held at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home on Nov. 15, followed by burial at Cape County Memorial Park.

Harold Phillips, 87, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Douglas Breite officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau.

