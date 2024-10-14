Harold F. Lowes, 84, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Jackson, son of Emil F.H. and Emma Louise Voges Lowes. He and Maretta Douglas were married Sept. 30, 1961, at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Harold was a 1958 graduate of Jackson High School. He honorably served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Harold worked for Strack Brothers Construction, Lonestar cement plant and Crites and Seiler Construction, and then started Harold Lowes Construction Co., which he owned and operated for 40 years.
He was baptized and confirmed at Hanover Lutheran Church and later became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Harold loved playing cards — especially pitch — and enjoyed fishing and camping with his grandkids.
Loving survivors include his wife, Maretta Lowes of Jackson; son, Chuck Lowes of Millersville; daughter, Andrea (Doug) Faulkner of Marble Hill; three grandsons, Theron Lowes, Garett (Sydney) Faulker and Colton (Maggie) Faulker; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jennifer; four brothers, Paul, Roy, Ralph and Norman Lowes; and two sisters, Marie Daume and Lillian Reimann.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the church. Interment will follow in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the church or charity of the donor’s choice.
McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Harold’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.